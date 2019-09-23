In Business: Pampered Pets Expands To Offer More Than Just Grooming Services

In May, a new business in the Brainerd Lakes Area expanded, adding a much larger, second location. Pampered Pets recently opened a new boarding and daycare business that is not your typical dog kennel.

“We’re pet lovers ourselves and when we travel and go on vacations, we wanted to make sure that there was a safe, comfortable, fun place for our pets to stay where they didn’t have to feel like they were in a kennel. Where they felt like they were more in a home,” said Pampered Pets owner Tom Hice.

Pampered Pets originally opened in 2014 on Washington Street in Brainerd but only offered grooming services. On May 1st of this year, they opened a new, expanded location to include boarding and daycare.

“We have full-service grooming and then we do our boarding business which is overnight. We have both cats and dogs and then we have our daycare business,” added Hice. “We also have licensed veterinarians and holistic doctors that practice here.”

One of the unique things about Pampered Pets is their “VIP” suites which make the pets feel especially at home. One suite even comes equipped with a television.

“We try to do things a little bit differently here. The really only times that the dogs are in their kennel are when they are eating their dinners or breakfasts or lunches, they’re taking a nap during the day if they just need a simple break, or at night when they’re sleeping,” explained Pampered Pets manager Kandice Koch.

For the owners and employees at Pampered Pets, it is important that the dogs feel at home during their stay.

“People like the fact that their dogs are taken care of and loved in a different way while being here,” added Koch. “People come and they thank us for that.”

Whether they are the owners, kennel attendants, or groomers, all can agree that working with dogs is the highlight of their job.

“We have some of their owners say right when you pull into the driveway their tails just start wagging. They run right through the front door because they’re so excited,” said employee Ashley Van Eps.

“The best is when they come back and they see their friends. It really is like daycare. They get to come play with their friends,” said employee Mady Karels.