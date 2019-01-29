In Business: “Ooh La La Mobile Pet Spa” Brings Groomer To You

“My favorite part is probably just being able to make the animals look good and feel good and being in a nice, comfortable, low-stress environment,” says Aaryn Forst, the owner of the Ooh La La Mobile Pet Spa in Grand Rapids.

Most pet owners are probably use to the regular old brick and mortar groomers, but how nice would it be if the groomer came to you? Aaryn Forst started her business the Ooh La La Mobile Pet Spa back in March of 2018.

“One of my aunts gave me the idea to have a mobile unit, and I just wanted to start because I feel like it’s important for animals to be comfortable in a space have a low-stress environment,” says Forst.

Forst travels anywhere within a 10-mile radius of Grand Rapids. She grooms both dogs and cats, any size and any breed.

Forst says, “I have a website where they can email me to make an appointment. They can call me. So usually what people do is we’ll connect and then I’ll ask them where they live and I kind of base my appointments off of that,”

“And you have a notebook that writes it down so you remember,” says Aaryn’s son, Mason.

“And I have an appointment book so they help me remember,” add Aaryn.

Everything Forst needs for her business is in her truck, from the bathtub and dryer to all types of scissors. Forst used to work in a regular grooming business. She says she likes this version better because the animals don’t have to be in cages and as soon as they’re done, they’re free to walk inside the house immediately.

“A lot of people just like the convenience for one. They feel like the animals are more comfortable. It’s more convenient for them, like I said. Also, they always like the haircuts and just being in their own driveway is one thing that they’ve always said that they love. They don’t have to run to town or run errands. It’s just I’m there. They get to run the dog out and bring it back in,” says Forst.

The Ooh La La Mobile Pet Spa has been a hit in Grand Rapids, and Forst says she’s always busy with clients. Now heading into her second year of business, she’s excited to see where her mobile pet spa will take her next.

Forst says, “It’s great! I love it. I love the flexibility of being my own boss. It’s busy, and with three kids it’s also very busy but I do love what I do, so that makes it all worth it.”