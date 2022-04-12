Lakeland PBS

In Business: North Country Floral in Brainerd Prepares Easter Arrangements

Ryan BowlerApr. 11 2022

April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, but since it’s not May yet, Easter flowers will have to do. In Brainerd, one local flower shop will be preparing Easter arrangements all week.

North Country Floral is a locally owned floral shop in Brainerd that’s been serving the Lakes Area for 26 years. The shop provides different floral arrangements for all sorts of different occasions, such as anniversaries, birthdays, celebrating the birth of a child, and, of course, Easter, just to name a few. All flowers are locally grown in Plymouth by Len Bush Roses.

Kerri Martin and her husband are in their 7th year of running the floral shop. They took over the flower shop in 2015 when the previous owner decided she was ready to close down. Although owning a flower shop was not part of Kerri’s lifetime plan, she has found a love for providing the area with beautiful flower arrangements through the years.

Flowers like roses, tulips, and orchids are all available, but since it’s Easter week, it only seems fitting to gravitate towards an arrangement of Easter lilies to help bring a little spring into your life through this long winter.

More information on North Country Floral can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

