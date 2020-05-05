In Business: NLFX Teams Up with Lueken’s Village Foods for In-Store Pickup

Click to print (Opens in new window)

You don’t always think of a grocery store as a place to buy a musical instrument. But NLFX Professional, a local Bemidji business that sells musical supplies and accessories, teamed up with Lueken’s Village Foods when the stay-at-home order was announced to make sure people could still have access to all their music needs.

Specialty items can be hard to find during the stay-at-home order, and local musicians who may be moving to broadcasting from to their homes need to stock up. NLFX offering pickup options, means they don’t have to wait long for something they order online.

NLFX has simplified its web store to make it more straightforward for customers to order online. People can then pick up their items at the Lueken’s South store at the service counter by 5 pm that same day. This has made it easy for people to get what they need in a hurry.

The in-store pickup started last week with no plans to stop.

