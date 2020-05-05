Lakeland PBS

In Business: NLFX Teams Up with Lueken’s Village Foods for In-Store Pickup

Betsy Melin — May. 4 2020

You don’t always think of a grocery store as a place to buy a musical instrument. But NLFX Professional, a local Bemidji business that sells musical supplies and accessories, teamed up with Lueken’s Village Foods when the stay-at-home order was announced to make sure people could still have access to all their music needs.

Specialty items can be hard to find during the stay-at-home order, and local musicians who may be moving to broadcasting from to their homes need to stock up. NLFX offering pickup options, means they don’t have to wait long for something they order online.

NLFX has simplified its web store to make it more straightforward for customers to order online. People can then pick up their items at the Lueken’s South store at the service counter by 5 pm that same day. This has made it easy for people to get what they need in a hurry.

The in-store pickup started last week with no plans to stop.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Protest Held in Bemidji to Reopen Minnesota

U.S. Senate Candidate Talks Reopening MN For Business in Crosslake

Latest Stories

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Posted on May. 4 2020

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Posted on May. 4 2020

Protest Held in Bemidji to Reopen Minnesota

Posted on May. 4 2020

U.S. Senate Candidate Talks Reopening MN For Business in Crosslake

Posted on May. 4 2020

Social Distancing Still Important After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Posted on May. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.