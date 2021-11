Click to print (Opens in new window)

A law known as the “Surly bill”, which made it legal for breweries to operate taprooms in Minnesota, passed in 2011. Since then, it’s no surprise Minnesota has seen an influx in breweries all over the state. Chris Burns stopped by Big Axe Brewing Co. in Nisswa to bring us this week’s In Business.

