Lakeland PBS

In Business: Nisswa Brewery Adds Axe Throwing to Experience

Chris BurnsMar. 1 2021

Which one thing is not like the others? Beer, parties, or axes?

Normally, axes would be the one to point out, but not in this brewery. All three combine to give an axe-throwing experience at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa.

The brewery opened in 2016 in downtown Brainerd. After their lease was up, the owners decided to leave Brainerd (and leave behind the notion that a brewery only sells beer) and took to Nisswa.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

In Focus: Lakes Area Music Festival Continues Winter Concert Series

Golden Apple: Nisswa Elementary Puts on Wax Museum of Historical Heroes

Nisswa Receives Land for New Park Following Crow Wing County Vote

Brainerd Area Career Fair Ready to Go Virtual This Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.