In Business: Nisswa Brewery Adds Axe Throwing to Experience

Which one thing is not like the others? Beer, parties, or axes?

Normally, axes would be the one to point out, but not in this brewery. All three combine to give an axe-throwing experience at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa.

The brewery opened in 2016 in downtown Brainerd. After their lease was up, the owners decided to leave Brainerd (and leave behind the notion that a brewery only sells beer) and took to Nisswa.

