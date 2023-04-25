In Business: Nice Juicery Opens Second Store Near Downtown Brainerd

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nice Juicery is one of the newest shops found near downtown Brainerd. Located between 5th and 6th streets along Highway 210, the shop aims to bring something unique to town with their healthy meal options and fresh ingredients.

Rachel Sieve, who co-owns the shop with husband Patrick, was studying law at the University of St. Thomas when she found a passion for health food and was drinking lots of cold-pressed juice. It was that passion that led her away from the courtroom and into the juice business. While living in Alexandria in 2015, she and her husband purchased a commercial cold press and started selling juice at farmers markets. They later opened a store.

Eight years later, Sieve felt it was time to open another location in Brainerd. “I grew up in Pillager…so it was always the plan to open up a shop in Brainerd,” she says. “It just never seemed like the right time, we were busy with the first juicer and…I don’t know what hit me one day, but I’m like ‘I think it’s time.’”

The juice is all squeezed and bottled in house using fresh ingredients, something Sieve is very proud of. She says that all their ingredients are listed right on the menu, and it’s something that some of their customers appreciate. Others simply say it just tastes good and that the story is a good environment to be in.

At the end of the day, Sieve says she simply wanted to give people a healthy option in town where they know exactly what they are putting into their bodies.

