Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect

In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family

Mary BalstadOct. 25 2022

A local business got the chance for a new lease – or should that be leash? – on life.

Pets Plus in Bemidji has been a staple for pet care and products for nearly three decades, and it recently saw a change in ownership. But, despite the development, the joy of running a local business stayed in the family.

After managing Pets Plus in Bemidji, Chris Joy took over the business in August of this year from the previous owners, his parents. Despite not being in his plans to begin with, Joy found himself quickly taking on the role of manager for the family-owned business. Now, this same enthusiasm translates to owning Pets Plus.

However, along with the highs of keeping his nearly 30 year business in the family, there are challenges to keep a local business around, with one being recent record inflation. Seeing the rise in price tags can daunting, but with 15 years at Pets Plus under his belt, Joy manages to find the positives in his new role.

Regardless of the price increases, Joy aims to maintain the same customer experience Pets Plus has been delivering to the Bemidji community for the past three decades. He also plans on introducing new services, such as in-store dog food mixing, to customers new and old.

Throughout the month of October, Pets Plus is also having a special on the North Winds brand food items. For every can purchased, Pets Plus will donate one can of dog food to the food shelf.

More information can be found at the Pets Plus website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami County History Center Hosts Creepy Doll Tea Party to Promote New Exhibit

Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect

12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Being Hit By Semi-Truck

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.