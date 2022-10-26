In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A local business got the chance for a new lease – or should that be leash? – on life.

Pets Plus in Bemidji has been a staple for pet care and products for nearly three decades, and it recently saw a change in ownership. But, despite the development, the joy of running a local business stayed in the family.

After managing Pets Plus in Bemidji, Chris Joy took over the business in August of this year from the previous owners, his parents. Despite not being in his plans to begin with, Joy found himself quickly taking on the role of manager for the family-owned business. Now, this same enthusiasm translates to owning Pets Plus.

However, along with the highs of keeping his nearly 30 year business in the family, there are challenges to keep a local business around, with one being recent record inflation. Seeing the rise in price tags can daunting, but with 15 years at Pets Plus under his belt, Joy manages to find the positives in his new role.

Regardless of the price increases, Joy aims to maintain the same customer experience Pets Plus has been delivering to the Bemidji community for the past three decades. He also plans on introducing new services, such as in-store dog food mixing, to customers new and old.

Throughout the month of October, Pets Plus is also having a special on the North Winds brand food items. For every can purchased, Pets Plus will donate one can of dog food to the food shelf.

More information can be found at the Pets Plus website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today