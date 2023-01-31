Lakeland PBS

In Business: New Owners, Same Name for Mireault’s Home Furnishings in Fosston

Mary BalstadJan. 31 2023

Major changes are coming to Mireault’s Home Furnishings in Fosston for 2023, with the biggest change already starting at the beginning of the year.

The previous owners privately sold the business back in December of last year, but under this new ownership the store will maintain old traditions while working on new practices.

Established more than 50 years ago, Mireault’s Home Furnishings in Fosston has been a staple to the community. The big draw of it being a family-run-and-operated business will stay true after recently being purchased by a local husband and wife.

Mike and Michelle Curfman were in discussion with Greg Mireault for over a month before the change in ownership fully processed. But just because there are new names as the owners of Mireault’s, it doesn’t mean the practices of face-to-face sales and family-first mentalities are out.

Rather, with the Curfmans being a local family from Fosston, they’re planning for the spirit of Mireault’s stay the same. And while Mike and Michelle work to learn layout and plans of the furniture store, Greg Mireault is planning on assisting to assure a seamless transition.

While there are plans to keep specific aspects of the store the same, such as the name and the atmosphere, other changes will be implemented further into 2023. Mireault himself said he has been working on an online store for almost six years. Now, only a few finishing touches are needed, specifically with the check-out portion, to ensure a successful launch. The online store, which will also allow for the store to keep up with competition, is expected to be fully operational within the next few months.

Regardless of whether it’s in the store or online, one part is bound to remain the same: the family name.

The transition to new ownership will be officially completed by March.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

In Focus: Fosston’s Firefly Center for Art & Wellbeing Holds Open House Gallery

Planned Firefly Center for Art & Wellbeing Near Fosston Receives Large Grant

Fosston Schools Compete for a Cause with Holiday Food Drive

Palubicki’s Family Market in Fosston Purchased by Hugo’s Supermarket Chain

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.