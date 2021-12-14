Lakeland PBS

In Business: New Owners Keep Walker Bay Coffee Co. Going for the Community

Emma HudziakDec. 13 2021

As many locals know, Walker Bay Coffee Co. has been around for many years, serving the quaint town of Walker hot coffee, soups, sandwiches, and even pastries. Previous owner Deb was very well-known in the community for the outstanding service she provided, and her delicious menu. When Deb decided to sell her business, she wanted owners that would not only keep the well-known menu alive, but to also appreciate the businesses itself, and the community members that come along with it.

Walker Bay Coffee Co. owner Hannah Burns shares that her and her family had discussed taking over the business with the previous owner, and once they took a look at the coffee shop, it was decided that this could be something they could make possible. Burns adds that they took it one step at a time, not expecting things to go anywhere, and not long after, the Burns sisters acquired the coffee shop and the regulars that come along with it.

Walker Bay Coffee Co. is known not only for their specialty drinks and their menu, but it is also a place that brings people in the community together. What makes this café extra special is the roasted coffee that is prepared locally in Hackensack by Burns’s father, which can only be served and purchased at Walker Bay.

When one employee was asked why she enjoys working at Walker Bay, she said that she enjoys the people she gets to meet every morning, and how well Walker Bay treats their customers.

More information on menu items and hours can be found on the Walker Bay Coffee Co. Facebook page.

