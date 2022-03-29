Lakeland PBS

In Business: New Mobile Grooming Service Getting Round of Ap-paws

Mary BalstadMar. 28 2022

A new business in northwest Minnesota has popped up here, there and everywhere. Stationed out of Fosston, A.P. Grooming is a unique addition to pet care, as it operates not out of a normal salon, but rather, a bus.

With spring comes the need to primp, preen and prime pets for the shedding season. Whether it’s a steady shed or the heavy winter coat, furry friends can need assistance to clean up. Groomers are a good alternative to D.I.Y. care, as they are trained to handle animals with a light touch and tactful skill. Even if getting into a groomer may be difficult, A.P. Grooming travels to small towns in northwest Minnesota like Fosston or Bagley.

Although being a mobile grooming service helps in reaching out to many potential clients, major obstacles include the high gas prices and freezing winter weather stalling business operations.

Owner Ashley Fults purchased the bus, and with the help of her father, the two remodeled it into a functional and safe grooming space. While Fults has mainly worked with dogs, she is willing to groom most pets as long as they are well-behaved and comfortably fit in the bus.

A.P. Grooming is mainly stationed at the East Polk Canine Kennels in Fosston and Fireside in Bagley, but the business also provides at-home services for people who have multiple pets. Fults also requests information about the pets such as how they behave around other animals and medical records in case of unexpected bites or scratches.

Appointments can be made by emailing Fults or visiting the company’s Facebook Page.

By — Mary Balstad

