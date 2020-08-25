Lakeland PBS

In Business: New Italian Food Truck In Bemidji Makes a Name for Itself

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 25 2020

For this week’s In Business, we took a look at a food truck that offers Italian dishes and is making a great name for itself in Bemidji.

Buon Cibo! (Italian for “Good Food”) is parked next to Counselor Realty on Thursdays and Fridays, with a menu of Italian beef, ravioli, pasta salad, and more.

For updates, you can follow their Facebook page.

