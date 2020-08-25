In Business: New Italian Food Truck In Bemidji Makes a Name for Itself

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For this week’s In Business, we took a look at a food truck that offers Italian dishes and is making a great name for itself in Bemidji.

Buon Cibo! (Italian for “Good Food”) is parked next to Counselor Realty on Thursdays and Fridays, with a menu of Italian beef, ravioli, pasta salad, and more.

For updates, you can follow their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today