In Business: New Ironton Restaurant Lets Bicyclists Ride Inside to Dine

Only three weeks old, The Hudson, a family-owned restaurant in Ironton, is creating quite a buzz for their service to people in the area as well as bicyclists riding through.

The restaurant sits off the Cuyuna Trail and can bring a restful refueling moment to outdoor adventurers, where mountain bikers can bike in and bike out as the garage doors are lifted, and even park their bikes inside the building.

The Hudson also has outdoor dining by the fireplace and hand-crafted cocktails. Their main mission is to provide a casual dining experience and a fun family atmosphere.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Tuesday and on Thursday from 7 AM to 2 PM and Friday through Saturday from 7 AM to 6 PM. They are closed on Wednesdays.

