In Business: New Helicopter Flight School Opens Near Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 7 2021

Alphabet Aviation is a new flight school held at the Nary airport that offers students the opportunity to gain a unique and tailored training experience.

The program can take students anywhere between three weeks to nine months to complete, and the program will work with students to figure out payment plans.

Alphabet Aviation owner Mark Robinson has been flying for 15 years and is excited to offer more flying options for students to take.

