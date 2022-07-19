Lakeland PBS

In Business: New Drunken Noodle Restaurant to Open in Crosby Next Year

Emma HudziakJul. 19 2022

The owner of Tara Thai, located in downtown Bemidji, will be opening a third restaurant location in Crosby called Drunken Noodle.

Restaurant owner Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth, who is a native of Thailand, came to the United States back in the late ’90s, where he found his true passion within the restaurant industry. In 2009, he opened his first restaurant called the Drunken Noodle in Fargo, ND, which was followed by Tara Thai in Bemidji and now, a Drunken Noodle in Crosby.

Business partners of 30 West Main LLC, who are the owners of Crosby Lofts, extensively surveyed their guests there along with social media followers throughout the entire area, which revealed the need for local Thai and Asian food.

Visitors can expect a contemporary layout similar to Tara and Drunken Noodle in Fargo. The restaurant will feature an urban feel, combining loft aesthetics and Asian culture.

Drunken Noodle will be located at 102 West Main Street in Crosby. The restaurant is slated to be open in early 2023.

By — Emma Hudziak

