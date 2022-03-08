In Business: New Bemidji Plant Business Provides Mindful Gifts

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Since the start of the pandemic, and particularly during lockdown, people have found different hobbies during the hard times, such as baking, sewing or gardening. Josefina Li started a new business in Bemidji aimed at not only taking care of plants, but oneself, called Ruiz Living Plant Gifts.

‘The breezy ocean smell, the ancient Mayan spell, happiness sprouts from the bottom of my shell’ – these words are part of a poem that describes Li’s inspiration to start a new business centered on two mindful activities, air plants and origami. A trip to Mexico and the chance to bring more positivity into people’s homes later, and Ruiz Living Plant Gifts launched.

As Ruiz Living Plant Gifts is a young business, starting about a month and a half ago, it does not have a storefront, just a website. However, Li partners with other businesses in the area to showcase the small plants in shells and makes her website accessible through the use of QR codes. Li says she is still working on optimizing her website for the crowded internet space.

Li promotes having plants in one’s home not only as a way to improve air quality, but also mood and focus. The inventory is looking to be fully restocked at the end of March and will feature new and seasonal products throughout the year.

Ruiz Living Plant Gifts will be at the Apple Blossom Spring Fair and Yurt fundraiser in Bemidji this Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Li will host an air plant and origami class directed at connecting herself and her business to people in the community.

More information about Ruiz Living Plant Gifts can be found by going to their website.

