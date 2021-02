Click to print (Opens in new window)

There’s a new pizza shop in Bemidji, and it’s bringing an out-of-state (and out-of-this-world) touch to the area.

That Alien Pizza Place in the Nymore neighborhood had its first full day of business on Monday, and our reporter Destiny Wiggins stopped by to catch the action.

