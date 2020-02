Click to print (Opens in new window)

Local flower shops in town are getting ready for what is one of their busiest days – and Cupid’s favorite holiday of the year. Malaak Khattab visited Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji to see how they’re preparing for Valentine’s Day.

