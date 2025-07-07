In Business: Nature’s Edge Garden Center in Bemidji Focuses on Storm Cleanup Efforts

From their usual landscaping projects to clearing entire trees off of houses in the wake of 120 mph winds, Nature’s Edge Garden Center in Bemidji has seen some different work requests come in over the past couple of weeks. Business has changed since the biggest storm in Bemidji’s recent history, with many more requests coming in for a full lawn landscaping job.

“I think it kind of gets people back to feeling like, ‘Hey, this is my yard, you know, this is my home,'” said Nature’s Edge Garden Center co-owner Chad Museus. “I’ve heard from a lot of people that, you know, they moved here or they bought this certain property to live on because of the trees.”

And now, the views homeowners are seeing from their windows have totally changed.

“We dedicated a couple of our teams to do stump and tree removals and do some yard repairs,” Museus elaborated.

“It’s our community,” said nursery lead Becky Starkenburg. “It’s where we live, our neighbors.”

By pushing the everyday landscaping jobs onto the back burner, the garden center can focus on getting debris cleared out and yards cleaned up, but cleaning up is only the first phase in the rebuilding process. The next is to plant some new trees that will be growing for years to come to bring everything back to normal.

“If we can help provide a little bit of that comfort or that security, [it’s] the least we can do, I guess,” Museus said.

In the first few days after the storm hit, the center was not without their own problems.

“It was really, really hot that day [after the storm],” said Starkenburg. “And we’re trying to water plants and we can’t because our well is not working.”

“Pretty overwhelming,” added Museus. “It’s like, never have we been without power for more than just an hour or two here. We’re like, ‘Wow, what happens when we don’t have any trees to sell because they all died?”

But the power returned just in time to save all of their products.

“We got very, very lucky,” Museus emphasized.

Now, they say they can focus on regrowing some trees and regrowing the community, even though it’ll be a long road.

“It still looks like a war zone out there,” Museus stated. “Just trees all over everyone’s houses and yards. So it’s not going to be a real quick cleanup. I think it’s going to take some time.”

Nature’s Edge will also soon be getting a shipment of larger, more mature trees to get a jump-start on the growing process, as well as to get peoples’ yards and homes back to normal as soon as possible.