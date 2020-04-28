In Business: Minnesota Makerspace Offering Curbside “Do It Yourself” Kits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Makerspace in downtown Brainerd had plans to hold their grand opening in March, but due to the ongoing changes from COVID-19, opening up for business continues to be a waiting game. Makerspace is where builders can use hefty equipment to create unique home decor pieces, personalized gifts, or just about anything with the tools available.

While business is down, staff are looking to launch their DIY kits through curbside pickup in the next two weeks. For more information or to purchase online, visit mnmakerspace.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today