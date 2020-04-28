Lakeland PBS

In Business: Minnesota Makerspace Offering Curbside “Do It Yourself” Kits

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 28 2020

Minnesota Makerspace in downtown Brainerd had plans to hold their grand opening in March, but due to the ongoing changes from COVID-19, opening up for business continues to be a waiting game. Makerspace is where builders can use hefty equipment to create unique home decor pieces, personalized gifts, or just about anything with the tools available.

While business is down, staff are looking to launch their DIY kits through curbside pickup in the next two weeks. For more information or to purchase online, visit mnmakerspace.com.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

