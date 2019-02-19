In Business: Mickey’s Subs And Pizza Has Been A Brainerd Staple Since 1982

For over 30 years, a unique, octagonal, glass building has occupied the corner of Norwood and South 5th Street in downtown Brainerd.

Mickey’s Pizza and Subs is best known for what is in their name, take-and-bake pizzas and subs, but they also have a variety of other offering such as salads, soups, party platters, and more.

“We originally were The Pizza Factory when we opened up and then there is a Pizza Factory in Monticello and of course none of us are creative and there wasn’t marketing at the time so the easiest thing to do was Mickey’s and that’s after my dad,” said Toni Czeczok, Mickey’s Pizza and Subs owner.

Mickey’s was established in 1982 by Pat and Mickey Kaminski. Toni and her husband Jim bought the business from her parents fifteen years ago. Mickey’s originally opened up on the corner of Washington and 9th Street before moving to its current location in the late 80s.

What makes Mickey’s special is the loyalty of its customers and also its employees.

“I think what really makes Mickey’s special is that our customer service is outstanding. We know a lot of them by name. We know a lot of them by the orders that they have,” added Toni Czeczok.

Mickey’s has employed three generations in one family and has been the matchmaker of three different marriages.

“We’ve employed brothers and sisters. We’ve had three sets of employees get married who’ve met here. We had three generations in one family working here, a grandmother, daughter, and grandchildren,” Toni said.

Throughout the years the employees at Mickey’s have made many memories. They will never forget one memory in particular.

“We had a little old lady drive her car through one of the windows one day,” Toni added.

“I went out and helped her get out of the car. She kind of pushed me out of the way and came walking up to the counter and said I need to order a pizza,” said owner Jim Czeczok. “And her car was sitting in the front end of the building.”

Mickey’s has been successful over the last thirty seven years and is a Brainerd favorite.

“Coming here people are usually in a good mood. The employees are like sisters and children and we have a fun time,” said Toni.

“There’s a lot of memories. In 37 years, a lot of memories,” said Kathy Johnson, the first employee hired at Mickey’s 32 years ago. “A lot of good memories.”

Mickey’s Pizza and Subs is located right across from Brainerd High School on South 5th Street and is open seven days a week.