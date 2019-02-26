In Business: Mi Rancho Brings Authentic Mexican Food To Bemidji

For the past decade, Mi Rancho in Bemidji has been serving fajitas, burritos, and margaritas just like the ones you’d find on a trip to Mexico. The business already had a few restaurants up north, but were looking to expand in different towns.

“My brother, the owner, David Mendoza, found the town driving to places without Mexican restaurants,” says manager Blanca Mendoza.

The business is 100% family owned and operated. Recently, they’ve started expanding their circle.

“You’ll find an environment with family and friends; everything started with family and friends and we’re kind of keeping it that way. Now we’re also hiring people from town and you’ll find authentic Mexican food,” says Mendoza.

The recipes the restaurant uses are also passed down through the family, and they’re always adding new items.

“We have the burrito fajita, that one of the most popular burritos. We also have the burrito grande, the most popular one is parrilla – it’s got like a fajita, it comes out on a hot skillet,” says Mendoza.

Along with the menu, the atmosphere of the restaurant is also always changing.

Mendoza says, “We’re trying to keep it the same theme every year; we try to keep it authentic Mexican, it’s just that we put in new ideas to the restaurant. We go around, let’s say, we travel and we might see something that we like and we apply it to the restaurant. For now, the new remodel that we’re doing is we’re going to open new windows in the room that used to be the party room so it will be a two-way, more comfortable for customers to sit on.”

Over the decade, Mi Rancho has managed to build up a dedicated group of regular customers. They predict the reason people keep coming back is because the staff treats everyone who walks through the doors like family.

“They love that there’s a family environment. They love the food, they like the recipes. They love that we always try to be friendly,” says Mendoza.