Lakeland PBS

In Business: Menahga Family Is First in Minnesota to Produce A2 Milk

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 18 2020

Ten Finns Creamery is a family business that was built in April 2019 and provides their local community with a different milk option known as A2 milk. A2 milk is filled with casein protein, where as A1 milk is filled with whey protein. With this protein, cows produce A2 milk, where people with milk sensitivities might react better to this type of milk option.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

