In Business: Melgram Jewelers in Little Falls Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Melgram Jewelers has been serving the Little Falls community for 50 years, and this weekend the business is celebrating a major milestone.

“This is my family’s jewelry store,” said Peter Grams, current owner of Melgram Jewelers. “I am our third-generation owner. I bought the store from my dad about three years ago on November 1, and November 1 is also our 50-year anniversary.”

As the downtown business grows and has new blood calling the shots, the store has also been updated to serve the needs of its customers.