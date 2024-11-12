In Business: MC Fiber Aims to Bring ‘Light Speed’ Internet to Brainerd Area

There is a new utility services company in Brainerd that specializes in underground fiber construction.

Jointly formed through CTC and Meeker Cooperative Light and Power, MC Fiber is the latest tech company looking to bring “light speed” internet to Brainerd Lakes Area homes.

Since 1952, CTC has evolved from a telephone company to one that provides high-speed internet and knew that jumping on the broadband bandwagon could ultimately pay dividends. And MC Fiber knows its product is in high demand, with fiber being the latest advancement for fast internet speeds.

MC Fiber is still looking to hire more employees and to also expand this upcoming spring.