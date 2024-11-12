Nov 12, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

In Business: MC Fiber Aims to Bring ‘Light Speed’ Internet to Brainerd Area

There is a new utility services company in Brainerd that specializes in underground fiber construction.

Jointly formed through CTC and Meeker Cooperative Light and Power, MC Fiber is the latest tech company looking to bring “light speed” internet to Brainerd Lakes Area homes.

Since 1952, CTC has evolved from a telephone company to one that provides high-speed internet and knew that jumping on the broadband bandwagon could ultimately pay dividends. And MC Fiber knows its product is in high demand, with fiber being the latest advancement for fast internet speeds.

MC Fiber is still looking to hire more employees and to also expand this upcoming spring.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Xr:d:daf97mluur4:107,j:7503419487192605719,t:24032220

First City Liquor

Cease

Related News

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer Falls 1-0 to Concordia-St. Paul in NSIC Quarterfinals

Sports

BSU Football Beats MSU Moorhead to Keep Battle Axe for 5th Straight Year

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Splits Series with Augustana After 5-1 Loss on Saturday

Sports

Pequot Lakes Football Downs Annandale in Class AAA Quarterfinals