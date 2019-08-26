In Business: MaxBotix Inc. Manufactures Ultrasonic Sensors Used Across The World

Lakeland PBS
Though the product that MaxBotix Inc. makes can fit in the palm of your hand, its capabilities are huge.

“We manufacture ultrasonic range finders. They measure distance to object through sound waves, airwaves, similar to a bat,” said Nita Gross, MaxBotix Inc. Vice President.

MaxBotix Inc. was founded in 2006 when Robert Gross received a patent for an electronic sensor he had invented. He chose to lay the foundations for his growing company right in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“I grew up in Brainerd. I graduated from Brainerd High School in 1978. Went to Hennepin County Technical Institute. I graduated from there are later got an engineering degree,” explained Robert Gross, MaxBotix Inc. owner and CEO.

MaxBotix Inc. designs and manufactures ultrasonic sensors. The sensors measure distance by transmitting and receiving ultrasonic signals.

“They send out an acoustic signal. We listen for it to come back and measure the time of flight,” added Robert Gross. “That’s how we can measure how far away stuff is.”

The MaxBotix sensors are used in robotics, parking sensing, water level management, automated store displays, and more.

“They can use them in a kiosk where they want to detect that someone walked in front of a television and it turns it on,” Nita Gross added.

“Snow levels, UAVs. One of our sensors is used to measure the distance from your forehead when you have an eye exam for example,” Robert Gross explained.

As it seems technology is getting more and more automated, MaxBotix Inc. is looking forward to being at the forefront of this technology in the years to come.

“The sensors have become more accurate over time and they’ve measured to much longer ranges,” added Robert Gross.

“A lot of technology is going to automation. It just makes things a little more cost effective for companies,” said Nita Gross.

The future possibilities for MaxBotix Inc. and its technology are endless and the company is excited to see what the future holds.

