In Business: Mann Lake Ltd. in Hackensack Expands and Rebrands

Since it was started in 1983 by Jack and Betty Thomas, the Mann Lake family continues to grow to better serve its customers. The Hackensack-based company strives to be a leader in quality manufacturing, innovation, and customer service within the beekeeping industry. But the company has recently added much more.

Stromberg’s is a Minnesota-based company with a history of expanding 100 years. It’s been three years now since Mann Lake acquired Stromberg’s chicks and game birds in order to offer their birds, poultry products, and feeds on today’s market. With this recent addition, it has resulted in much expansion and prompted a change in name to Mann Lake Bee & Ag Supply.

With Mann Lake now having a total of 11 warehouses, and having expanded into several different locations within the U.S., it has made them into a nationwide company. Mann Lake Sales Manager Jenna Prososki says that the next plans that they have are to expand into different areas of agriculture by purchasing supplies for rabbits, goats, and anything the backyard hobbyist could use.

The company also says they are currently hiring. Those interested can apply at mannlakejobs.com.

