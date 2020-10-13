In Business: Making Muskie Fishing More Accessible

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota man has pioneered a new way of fishing muskies that is accessible to more kinds of fishermen.

Ron Sanders has been fishing almost his entire life. In that time, he has discovered a system for fishing muskies that not many people know about. It was introduced to him in the 1970s, and it involves using an upright jig. This kind of fishing works best as the weather gets a little colder.

He has known about the style of fishing for quite some time, but frequent closures due to COVID-19 finally gave him the time to begin to perfect and teach this system. Ron was inspired to make muskie fishing more accessible for himself and for others like him. This system is physically easier than traditional muskie fishing.

Ron is still making the specialized jigs in his own home. Ron also offers seminars teaching this kind of fishing and sells his jigs at Stony Point Resort in Cass Lake.

