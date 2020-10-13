Lakeland PBS

In Business: Making Muskie Fishing More Accessible

Betsy Melin — Oct. 12 2020

A Minnesota man has pioneered a new way of fishing muskies that is accessible to more kinds of fishermen.

Ron Sanders has been fishing almost his entire life. In that time, he has discovered a system for fishing muskies that not many people know about. It was introduced to him in the 1970s, and it involves using an upright jig. This kind of fishing works best as the weather gets a little colder.

He has known about the style of fishing for quite some time, but frequent closures due to COVID-19 finally gave him the time to begin to perfect and teach this system. Ron was inspired to make muskie fishing more accessible for himself and for others like him. This system is physically easier than traditional muskie fishing.

Ron is still making the specialized jigs in his own home. Ron also offers seminars teaching this kind of fishing and sells his jigs at Stony Point Resort in Cass Lake.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Studio for Artists with Disabilities Expanding Program Statewide

Anglers Encouraged to Comment on Proposed Crow Wing County Fishing Regulations

Cass Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Unintentional Murder in Death of Child

Fishing Tips: Jig and Wraps/Lake Stratification

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.