Lakeland PBS

In Business: Lucky Dogs Opens For the Season With Takeout Service

Betsy Melin — May. 11 2020

The beginning of May means its time for Lucky Dogs in Bemidji to start heating up the grills for the season. But this year, things are looking a little different.

Due to social distancing orders, the restaurant has begun to only use takeout options in place of their patio seating, which is closed for the time being. The stand has a small interior, meaning that most guests typically are served on the patio.

Despite the changes, owner Julie Brandt says that this year, the support from the community has been good so far. She says that the silver lining to all this year’s changes is that her college-aged staff is able to come to work earlier in the season. The restaurant employs around 20 people in Bemidji.

Lucky Dogs has been locally owned in Bemidji for the last five years. Their season typically ends in late October.

