In Business: Local Restaurants & Bars Still Keeping Hope Alive Despite Dine-In Ban
We visited two Bemidji restaurants in the Nymore neighborhood that are doing their best to keep the food flowing, despite a statewide ban on dining inside bars and restaurants.
While Corner Bar and the Garden Grill & Pub are still open for take-out or delivery, the lack of normal business revenue has created less of a demand for employees. However, both restaurants are extremely grateful for the community’s support thus far.
