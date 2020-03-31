In Business: Local Restaurants & Bars Still Keeping Hope Alive Despite Dine-In Ban

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We visited two Bemidji restaurants in the Nymore neighborhood that are doing their best to keep the food flowing, despite a statewide ban on dining inside bars and restaurants.

While Corner Bar and the Garden Grill & Pub are still open for take-out or delivery, the lack of normal business revenue has created less of a demand for employees. However, both restaurants are extremely grateful for the community’s support thus far.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today