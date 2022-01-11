In Business: Local Brainerd Pizza Joint Starts and Ends with Family

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the last 40 years, Mickey’s Pizza & Subs in Brainerd has provided a unique style of pizza – they make them, you bake them. As they celebrate their anniversary, the family reflects on its history as they enter their third generation of ownership.

Jim and Toni Czeczok plan on handing over the business to their daughter Grace around April of this year. As Toni put it, they spend more time enjoying the food and customers rather than working.

