In Business: Local Boutiques Continue to Shine at Breezy Point Area Women’s Club Fashion Show

The Breezy Point Area Women’s Club began hosting its annual fashion show seven years ago. The show was started to give more exposure to local boutique shops in the Lakes Area. This year, ten local boutiques were highlighted.

For the Breezy Point Area Women’s Club, its Annual Fashion Show has become an event that is essential in their eyes to highlight nearly a dozen small businesses.

With so many businesses represented on the runway and set up around the event, the fashion show is a wonderful opportunity for businesses to become more ingrained in the community.

The small businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area are a tight-knit community. It is seen in waves at the fashion show amongst the local boutiques as they work together to ensure they all can succeed.

With the success of the fashion show, the Women’s Club wanted to find ways to give back. The show has been a big fundraiser in the past few years. The two nonprofits highlighted this year were Jacob’s Voice and the Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes.

Over 150 people attended the fashion show.