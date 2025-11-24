In Business: Linden Hill Estate in Little Falls Prepares for Christmas Tours

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, but that’s not stopping many from getting knee deep in tinsel and garlands as they prepare for Christmas, including staff at the Linden Hill Historical Estate in Little Falls.

Linden Hill has been open to the public since 2007, providing a space for everything from weddings to business meetings.

“This place is here because it was the home of, actually, business partners and lumber barons Charles Weyerhaeuser and Drew Musser,” explained Friends of Linden Hill Executive Director Julia Mueller, “Our organization is in our 19th year of caring for the property, and our main goal is to preserve and share.”

Throughout the year, the nearly 10-acre estate holds various programs and events. But once the holiday season rolls around, Saint Nick and the rest of the Linden Hill volunteers break out the seasonal magic for the annual “Christmas at the Mansions” festivities.

“We’re very excited for this event to be able to showcase them for Christmastime,” said Angela Imdieke, Friends of Linden Hill Assistant Director. “Of course, it’s a gorgeous time of the year, no matter what. We’re hoping maybe for snow, maybe not, we’ll see what the weather guy brings here. But yes, excited to be able to welcome people through both of the mansions. We have over 20,000 square feet that we care for, gorgeous woodwork throughout the homes, and full of original family heirlooms, so a very priceless to have to share with people.”

This year’s theme is “12 Days of Christmas,” with various decorations set up to emulate the lyrics from the classic carol.

“You’ll see, you know, partridges and pear trees and lords leaping and all those fun things, so it’s a fun thing, too, to be able to see,” said Mueller. “We have a lot of people get involved in decorating. People kind of ‘adopt’ a room, if you will, for each year and just really explore the the theme and have a lot of fun with kind of letting magic happen.”

The one thing that Linden Hill officials hope that people take away from the event is the opportunity to tour such a historic estate.

“There’s a lot of things in life that we just kind of take for granted or we explain and understand so well that we don’t oftentimes just take the time to just be in awe and wonder,” Mueller added. “And that idea of kind of just being sort of wowed by, kind of the magic that is Christmas and the Christmas spirit and the decor that kind of brings that out. And it’s a neat atmosphere, a really good vibe.”

This year’s “Christmas at the Mansions” event runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7.