In Business: Lexington Manufacturing Celebrates 25 Years in Brainerd

Charlie YaegerJun. 5 2023

Lexington Manufacturing is celebrating 25 years of operations in Brainerd this June. The company’s 140,000 square foot facility is located near Brainerd’s industrial park and produces components for commercial door and window companies.

Originally from Minneapolis, the company expanded to the Brainerd area in 1998 and found roots in the community. In a place where seasonal work was abundant, they provided year-round jobs to residents. They also provided the parts for some of the doors now all over the community, including in Brainerd Public Schools and the new Essentia Health Care building.

But the company is more than just the products it makes. It’s the people who comprise it, some of whom have been there since Lexington came to Brainerd.

“I take a great deal of pride in making this facility an excellent place for all of our associates,” said Plant Manager Jim Gardiepy.

“We’re happy and proud to be here in Brainerd,” shared Lexington Manufacturing President Mike Dillon. “We’ve have a lot of support, we’ve got room to grow, we’ve got plans to grow, and I think that’ll be a big part of our future.”

By — Charlie Yaeger

