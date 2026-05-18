May 18, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman

In Business: Leech Lake Approves Band’s 1st Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

social media cell phones kids adobe stock thumbnail

05-18-2026

Education & Government

Social Media Protections for Kids Closer to Reality in Minnesota

flanders fire saturday flames

05-18-2026

Education & Government

Crow Wing County Declares Local Emergency Due to Flanders Wildfire

mary moriarty hennepin county attorney ap file thumbnail

05-18-2026

Crime

Minnesota County Charges an ICE Officer in a Nonfatal Shooting During Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

flanders fire crow wing county mn dnr thumbnail

05-18-2026

News

Updated: Evacuations Ordered as Crews Battle Large Wildfire in Crow Wing County