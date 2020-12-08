In Business: “Lasered From The Heart” Owner Opens New Business in Nisswa
COVID-19 continues to alter the majority of business’s plans throughout 2020, but not this one. For this week’s In Business, we look at a personalized lasering company in Nisswa that came into the year laser focused on expanding their business. They did just that.
Tammy Grater, owner of Lasered from the Heart, opened Northern Gifts and Sweets this year just two doors down. She started adapting to the times and is helping customers shop anyway they want, including offering isolated shopping trips by appointment.
