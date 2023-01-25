Lakeland PBS

In Business: Lakes Party & BounceHouse Offers Inflatable Fun for Kids of All Ages

Hanky HazeltonJan. 25 2023

What was previously known as UpNorth Indoor Bounce House in Brainerd is under new management and is now going by Lakes Party & BounceHouse.

The 6,000-square foot facility offers obstacles courses, bounce houses, and large slides for the kids, and there’s a VIP room that can host birthday parties and also work as a business space while kids get a chance to play.

With this being a new business and family fun center for the new owners, there are still some kinks they’re trying to work out.

“Just trying to make better decisions as far as what we carry for snacks and pizzas, and even promotions … so we’re learning and we’re asking for help from our customer[s], our fans on Facebook,” said Jared Rothenberger, Lakes Party & BounceHouse co-owner.

More information on the business, including hours of operation, can be found on their Facebook page.

