In Business: Lakebound Clothing Letting Shoppers Represent Local Lakes

There are so many different lakes in the area, and while many of them are linked together through channels and streams, there was never a place where they all came together – until recently, that is. until now at Lakebound Clothing.

Lakebound Clothing in Nisswa opened in 2012 as a sister business to and under the same roof as Appaloosa Ridge, which started in 1993. Their sweatshirt designs are based on the many different lakes in the area, so tourists can purchase items that represent their go-to lake.

Selling sweatshirts has a lot to do with being located in the heart of downtown Nisswa where local business thrive during the summer. Customers enjoy it as they get to find something to go along with their summer getaway and add to the always evolving history of the area.

Lakebound Clothing also recently opened a brand-new location in Stillwater. You can find more information on the company’s website.

