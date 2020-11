Click to print (Opens in new window)

From its start in Brainerd in 1981, the business has expanded into 200 towns in 14 states. Founder Cindy Clough says dancing helps kids relieve stress and gives them the work ethic that will carry through to the rest of their lives.

