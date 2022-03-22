Lakeland PBS

In Business: History of Martin’s Sport Shop in Nisswa Goes Back Nearly a Century

Ryan BowlerMar. 21 2022

What was once a gas station in Nisswa has evolved in almost a century to what is now a local sports shop.

Martin’s Sport Shop, located in the Nisswa Pioneer Village, started across the street from its current location as an oil company. It opened 95 years ago as a service station, but in 1932 when they brought on Johnson Outboard Motors, it brought to the store into serving sporting goods.

Part of the reason the family business has stayed around so long in its location is the excitement of the store constantly evolving with different products throughout all the seasons.

