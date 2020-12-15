In Business: Hill’s Country Greenhouse Providing Christmas Tree Flocking
A family-owned business located in Bemidji offers everything you need from landscaping and unique gift shop gifts. The business is also offering a cool way to add some color to your Christmas Tree.
Flocking is a process that allows your Christmas tree to become a different color. The business has many colors to choose from such as green, orange, pink, and more.
