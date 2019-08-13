In Business: Heroes Rise Coffee Company Recognizes First Responders

Coffee is one of the world’s most popular morning drinks. So, when Matt Vangrinsven, a not-so-avid coffee drinker had his first great cup of joe, he says that sparked his enjoyment of great coffee.

“I love coffee at this point, I love making my own coffee even more. So, with my roaster and my shop here, I’m able to do that, but I’m able to bring it to more people as well,” Vangrinsven, Heroes Rise Coffee Company Owner, said.

Heroes Rise Coffee Company has been open since May. The aim of the family-run business is to recognize and serve first responders on a local level and on a national level.

“We got started just ’cause we wanted to recognize those that serve every day, work hard and that don’t always get that great cup of coffee in their squad car, or in their fire truck, or in their ambulance. And we started on that, and we’ve been building on that platform since,” Vangrinsven said.

The rising company prides themselves in staying local whenever they can. Their merchandise, like their T-shirts, mugs, and hats, are all produced in town. Vangrinsven says the company’s name “Heroes Rise” represents the everyday American hero.

“The reason we choose that name is ‘rise and grind’. So, you rise up every morning or rise up every shift to wake up we want to provide you with the best caffeine possible. Also, just rising up and serving this nation, rising to the call,” Vangrinsven said.

The lines on the coffee bags represent first responders. The red line represents the fire department, blue represents law enforcement and white represents emergency medical services, or EMS.

“We support them, but it’s also – we honor them. So those lines really never get blurred from us, we understand where they’re coming from and we take them very seriously,” Jeffery Vangrinsven, Heroes Rise Coffee Company Owner, said.

The Vangrinsvens come from a long line of first responders. A portion of all proceeds will go back to public servants. Heroes Rises will also be working with non-profit organizations to help give back.

“By enjoying a great cup of coffee, it just allows you to clear your mind for a little bit wherever you are, You can just settle down relax have a good sip and get back to it. So, we just want to bring back that peace of mind or that break in someone’s day, wherever they are serving,” Matt Vangrinsven said.