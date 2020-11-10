Lakeland PBS

In Business: Heroes Rise Coffee Company Opens Storefront in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Nov. 9 2020

It’s order up at Heroes Rise Coffee Company, a new coffee shop that just opened in Bemidji with a mission to serve first responders.

The business started two-and-a-half years ago with one family’s idea to start a roasting company to help support those on the front lines. After the COVID-19 pandemic began, they had to find a way to adapt, starting with a trailer to make their coffee mobile.

From the trailer, they were able to grow even more to a full-fledged location on Bemidji Avenue. At the cafe, they are offering food. The menu now includes pastries, waffles, and salads. For fans of the trailer, there are no plans to retire it – it just has to be winterized for this year.

This year alone, Heroes Rise has donated nearly $40,000 worth of coffee to first responders.

Heroes Rise will be opening their second location in Crookston on December 1st.

