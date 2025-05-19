In Business: Hammer Fit Gym in Park Rapids Hosting Memorial Day 5K Fundraiser

Some people run to compete. Others do it for fun. But this weekend, the Park Rapids community will be running for a reason that hits closer to home.

“Our little motto that we’re running with right now is ‘run for a reason,'” said Hammer Fit Gym co-owner Tanner Hammitt. “You know, we are a veteran-owned gym. Me being the veteran from the military, I wanted to do something that would also give back to our disabled vets and our Memorial Park over here.”

The family-owned gym is celebrating its first ever Memorial Day weekend with a veteran-focused 5K, which will support the Park Rapids DAV and the Veterans Memorial Fund.

“We are always kind of trying to give back to people,” said Tanner. “That would mean so much to us by supporting the cause. We are just very thankful to be here,” said Tanner.

“It’s an awesome community,” added gym co-owner Tate Hammitt, who is Tanner’s brother. “We’re excited to be a part of it. We’re originally from Bemidji, [and] Park Rapids is awesome.”

The Hammitt family combined their construction background with a passion for fitness to build the 6,500-square-foot workout center.

“It makes it feel like—just a sense of pride is awesome,” said Tate. “The three of us did all the construction in a year and everything you see is from us.”

“You know, every private gym you could imagine, and I’ve been to plenty of them. This thing marvels them all,” said gym member Kathy Cosenza. “It really does. They outdid themselves.”

And the best part of owning a gym in general is seeing the progress people can make.

“I’ve seen people go from, you know, rock bottom, they get in the gym and now [they[ feel like they’re on the top of the world,” explained Tate. “They feel awesome. Just the lifestyle change and seeing things like that is worth it.”

Hammer Fit says its looking to change lives outside the gym as much as they are inside with their work aiming to help veterans.

“Just because, you know, we all wear the same clothes now, so it’s hard to tell who is who. But, you know, we’re all out here.” Tanner added. “Listening to someone, other veterans, you don’t know what they’re going through. And [it] just never hurts to have a listening ear to someone.”

The race will take place on Saturday, May 24th, at 9 a.m. Registration can be done ahead of time. Details about where the race will take place as well as how to donate can be found on the Hammer Fit Gym website.