In Business: Hackensack Brewery Celebrates Surviving COVID Restrictions, Road Construction

Mary BalstadJul. 25 2022

Opening a new business can be a daunting task for most people, especially when a pandemic can shut doors at seemingly any point. After two years, the owners of Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack are finally able to serve their patrons without disturbances like COVID restrictions or road construction thanks to the community that surrounds them.

About one month ago, Hackensack celebrated the redesign of First Street. However, Rendezvous Brewing had more to celebrate that day as two years of disruptions came to an end.

Opened in 2020, the brewery saw immediate support as it aimed to emulate the previous brewery in the area from the 1950s. When the initial wave of COVID-19 closed business doors across America, the small-town support of Hackensack provided enough help to keep this brewery on its feet.

There’s plenty of business from the community and new off-sale options available, but financial or supply limitations provide a different obstacle to overcome.

The brewing is done in-house with locally sourced ingredients. With a selection ranging from lighter beers to darker beers, along with a few special ones, Rendezvous Brewing aims to have something for everyone.

Rendezvous Brewing plans to celebrate being open for two years in August. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

