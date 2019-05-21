In Business: Grizzly Truss Fabricators Inc. First Truss Company In Bemidji

Dylan Hoven, the Vice President of Grizzly Truss Fabricators Inc., said the wall plant, truss plant and the lumber yard are three different companies filtering through one. Grizzly Truss started out manufacturing pole barns in the 1970s, but the company has since expanded and transformed into a business that designs and builds trusses. Hoven said design options for trusses are endless.

“Between tray ceiling, vaults, and those are just on the top of my head, Dylan said. “I would say a lot of the lake areas cabin-type areas has a lot more complexity in the design side of things.”

Hoven’s grandfather had opened the truss plant because he needed a truss supplier. Hoven said that years later the company was sold and then it was eventually re-bought by his father. When the recession hit in 2008, the company went through a shift.

“A lot of the lumber yards and our dealers had quit buying trusses just cause essentially it wasn’t there. So we had decided a couple years later to open a full retail yard, meaning we would sell trusses, wall panel direct to the general public and then along the way we opened a lumber yard,” Hoven said.

They also have full truss designers on staff to help customers plan for their projects.

“I feel that giving home owners an opportunity or contractors an opportunity to come sit down one-on-one with a designer, estimator, I think it helps a lot with the process,” said Hoven. “Then for the long run the consumer is happier with the end product.”

Everything from the wall plants to the trusses is all built on site. Hoven said this gives them control of the time frame and the quality of the product.