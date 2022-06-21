Lakeland PBS

In Business: Green Scene Market in Walker Expands with Eatery Addition

Emma HudziakJun. 20 2022

The Green Scene Market in downtown Walker has expanded their business by adding an attached eatery and cocktail bar.

Back in 2007, Erin Haefele, the owner of Green Scene Market, started her business out of her garage. Four years later, she started to expand her business through the market, offering a grab-‘n’-go deli, catering, and providing a local farmers’ market.

And as of last May, what started out in a garage has ended in a more upscale garage addition. The new eatery layout provides a more open-air atmosphere with two garage doors on each side of the eatery. Visitors now have the opportunity to dine in or sit outside on the patio. This new addition has also expanded Haefele’s ability to host larger all-in-one events.

Besides their menu and dining experiences, the business also stands out by providing a wide variety of locally distilled drinks.

The Green Scene Market will continue hosting their annual farmers’ market every Thursday and Saturday in Walker throughout the summer from 9 AM to 2 PM.

By — Emma Hudziak

