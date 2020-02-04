Lakeland PBS

In Business: Great River Door Company Creates One-Of-A-Kind Carved Doors

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 3 2020

Great River Door Company in Brainerd creates doors in a unique, sand-carved process. The carving techniques create a personal design to each door.

The craftsman glue and clamp the wood together, sand it down, and then start carving the designs. Most doors involve wildlife designs, and the final step is to clean the door and prepare it to be stained.

Although doors are their main seller, Great River Door Company designers also create dimensional artwork for homes or businesses.

