In Business: Gravel Pit Golf in Brainerd Putting Their Spin on the Sport

Lakeland News — May. 16 2022

With warmer weather finally upon us, a new business in Brainerd is celebrating a new way to enjoy golf.

Gravel Pit Golf is exactly what it sounds like. The course is set in an abandoned gravel pit and has 13 par 3s with wetlands, lakes, and sand dunes. Owner Chuck Klecatsky says the course should be playable for people of all ability levels.

