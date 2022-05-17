In Business: Gravel Pit Golf in Brainerd Putting Their Spin on the Sport

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With warmer weather finally upon us, a new business in Brainerd is celebrating a new way to enjoy golf.

Gravel Pit Golf is exactly what it sounds like. The course is set in an abandoned gravel pit and has 13 par 3s with wetlands, lakes, and sand dunes. Owner Chuck Klecatsky says the course should be playable for people of all ability levels.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today