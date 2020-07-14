Lakeland PBS

In Business: Graphic Packaging in Crosby Working to Increase Production

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2020

Graphic Packaging International in Crosby creates paper materials and machines to package common goods like beer, soda, and dry goods such as cereal. The company is working to increase their production by expanding into an additional building and adding more than 60 new employees. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

As the company continues to expand, potential applicants can visit the career page at graphicpkg.com for more information.

By — Lakeland News

